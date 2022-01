Tornado Watch issued for several counties in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A tornado watch has been issued for several counties in Mississippi until 8 p.m.

Alcorn, MS

Attala, MS

Benton, MS

Bolivar, MS

Calhoun, MS

Carroll, MS

Chickasaw, MS

Choctaw, MS

Clay, MS

Coahoma, MS

Grenada, MS

Hinds, MS

Holmes, MS

Humphreys, MS

Issaquena, MS

Itawamba, MS

Kemper, MS

Lafayette, MS

Lauderdale, MS

Leake, MS

Lee, MS

Leflore, MS

Lowndes, MS

Madison, MS

Marshall, MS

Monroe, MS

Montgomery, MS

Neshoba, MS

Newton, MS

Noxubee, MS

Oktibbeha, MS

Panola, MS

Pontotoc, MS

Prentiss, MS

Quitman, MS

Rankin, MS

Scott, MS

Sharkey, MS

Sunflower, MS

Tallahatchie, MS

Tate, MS

Tippah, MS

Tishomingo, MS

Union, MS

Warren, MS

Washington, MS

Webster, MS

Winston, MS

Yalobusha, MS

Yazoo, MS

