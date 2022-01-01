Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Silver Alert issued for 29-year-old Choctaw County man

Keith Darrell Woodard
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 29-year-old Keith Darrell Woodard of Weir, Mississippi, in Choctaw County.

He is described as a Black male, five feet, nine inches tall, weighing 260 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Thursday, December 30, 2021, at about 4:00 p.m. near Highway 15 in Choctaw County, wearing a purple plaid button-up shirt.

Woodard is believed to be in a 2002 white Chevrolet Avalanche traveling south.

Family members say Keith Darrell Woodard suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Keith Darrell Woodard, contact Ackerman Police Department at 662-285-6129.

