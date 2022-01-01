Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Shooting at Gulfport New Year’s Eve party leaves three dead, say authorities

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 911 calls came in at 11:58 p.m. reporting shots...
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 911 calls came in at 11:58 p.m. reporting shots fired at a New Year’s Eve party in the 1200 block of Lewis Avenue.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating an overnight fatal shooting in Gulfport.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 911 calls came in at 11:58 p.m. reporting shots fired at a New Year’s Eve party in the 1200 block of Lewis Avenue.

Police said during the party, a fight broke out, leading to shots fired by multiple individuals. Responding officers located six men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Three men died from their injuries, and Switzer identified the victims as 23-year-old Corey Dubose of D’Iberville, 28-year-old Sedrick McCord of Gulfport, and 22-year-old Aubrey Lewis of Bay St. Louis.

A fourth man is also in critical condition as of Saturday morning. Two other men and the woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. There are no arrests at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot, killed behind Church’s Chicken in Northwest Jackson
Tylan Kentrell Herring, 2
SAFE: Endangered, missing child alert canceled for toddler
Jakoyius Ruffin charged in kidnapping case
Teen arrested in kidnapping incident
Employee of Madison County Schools charged with sexual battery and child exploitation
Employee of Madison County Schools charged with sexual battery and child exploitation
Deputy U.S. Marshal Josie Wells, 27
Non-profit pays off mortgage on home of slain U.S. Marshal

Latest News

Seeing storms moving in as early as 3 pm today! Alert Day is in motion for Saturday due to...
WLBT at 6a - VOD - clipped version
People wait hours to get tested for COVID-19
High demand for COVID tests leaves many waiting for hours at testing sites
COVID’s impact on Mississippi year in review
COVID’s impact on Mississippi year in review
Analysis: Jackson’s rate of killings per capita ranks highest in the U.S.
Analysis: Jackson’s rate of killings per capita ranks highest in the U.S.