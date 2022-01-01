Connect. Shop. Support Local.
One dead after fatal crash in Hinds County

On Saturday, January 1, 2022, at approximately 4:38 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on I-20 near the 22-mile marker in Hinds County.(WCAX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - On Saturday, January 1, 2022, at approximately 4:38 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on I-20 near the 22-mile marker in Hinds County.

A 2008 Suzuki SX4, driven by 26-year-old Marcus A. Davaul of Jackson, Miss, traveled west on I-20, near the 22-mile marker when the vehicle left the road and struck a fence.

Davaul was transported to UMMC by ambulance where he later died from his injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

