One dead after fatal crash in Hinds County
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - On Saturday, January 1, 2022, at approximately 4:38 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on I-20 near the 22-mile marker in Hinds County.
A 2008 Suzuki SX4, driven by 26-year-old Marcus A. Davaul of Jackson, Miss, traveled west on I-20, near the 22-mile marker when the vehicle left the road and struck a fence.
Davaul was transported to UMMC by ambulance where he later died from his injuries.
This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
