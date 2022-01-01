New Year’s celebrations around downtown Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We said goodbye to 2021 and welcomed in the New Year Friday night.

It was a year full of challenges, but more importantly, it was a year full of progress. The night started at the children’s museum with their Midnight at the Museum Gala, where the executive director praised the community for helping the museum to be so successful.

“This has been our first year and we have done amazingly. It’s just amazing to see how the community has rallied around this wonderful resource. We’ve already seen over 50,000 visitors from 40 different states. We have a lot to celebrate tonight and a whole lot to look forward to, we really are looking forward to 2022 and starting new offerings for the community. We’re looking at ways that we can serve our children and schools in added capacity,” said executive director at Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian Liz Wilson.

Another new business that is seeing plenty of success is the Threefoot Hotel. Guests filled the rooms, bar, and restaurant last night to have a good time.

Hotel management says that they are just as excited as the residents of Meridian to see the building shine bright into a new year.

“It’s a great experience for us to be able to open up and be able to capture this year and culminate with this New Year’s Eve celebration. We’re excited to kick off this New Year Thursday with the official grand opening, which is probably as much of a celebration for the city of Meridian and the community as it is for us. We’re looking forward to opening up the Starbucks outlet in the first quarter of the year. We’ll be spending a lot of time in terms of enhancing our culinary experience here and the overall experience as we get more involved with the community and participate in the growth and development of this area,” said Doug Marks, the vice president of operations for Ascent Hospitality.

Downtown has benefited from the new businesses moving in, people at last night at the Threefoot were excited and hope that the trend continues into 2022.

“Within the next year I’m looking for more of an artistic kind of view of Meridian and how all of our buildings are so old but we renovate them to make them new and comfortable for the new generation to be able to accept them. I just hope the younger generation accepts that and will be able to have fun with it and come out to have a great time with everybody,” said Threefoot Hotel guest Abby Null.

