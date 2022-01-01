New year starts with 16,000 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County added another 2,762 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

It comes just one day after setting a pandemic record of over 3,000 new cases in a single day.

The Shelby County Health Department says there are now over 16,000 active cases, including over 3,000 active cases among children.

SCHD Director Dr. Michelle Taylor called it a critical moment.

“This is a collective responsibility moment,” said Taylor. “We are at a critical moment.”

Since Christmas, the number of patients hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 has jumped 45% in Tennessee and 98% in Mississippi.

Hospitalizations are also rising in Arkansas.

The surge has led to increased demand in testing, with long lines at testing sites.

“Staffing issues have put a significant strain on our testing sites and on our hospitals,” said Taylor.

The county is working to increase capacity and two mass testing sites remained open on New Year’s Day.

Saturday also marked the start of a new public health directive.

Some new requirements and recommendations focus on masking in schools.

Students at schools covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act are required to wear masks.

For others, masks are highly recommended.

Officials hope all these tools will help alleviate the strain as the new year begins amid a surge in cases

