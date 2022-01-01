Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

New year starts with 16,000 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

COVID-19 testing line in Shelby County
COVID-19 testing line in Shelby County(WMC)
By Brandon Richard
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County added another 2,762 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

It comes just one day after setting a pandemic record of over 3,000 new cases in a single day.

The Shelby County Health Department says there are now over 16,000 active cases, including over 3,000 active cases among children.

SCHD Director Dr. Michelle Taylor called it a critical moment.

“This is a collective responsibility moment,” said Taylor. “We are at a critical moment.”

Since Christmas, the number of patients hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 has jumped 45% in Tennessee and 98% in Mississippi.

Hospitalizations are also rising in Arkansas.

The surge has led to increased demand in testing, with long lines at testing sites.

“Staffing issues have put a significant strain on our testing sites and on our hospitals,” said Taylor.

The county is working to increase capacity and two mass testing sites remained open on New Year’s Day.

Saturday also marked the start of a new public health directive.

Some new requirements and recommendations focus on masking in schools.

Students at schools covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act are required to wear masks.

For others, masks are highly recommended.

Officials hope all these tools will help alleviate the strain as the new year begins amid a surge in cases

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

On Saturday, January 1, 2022, at approximately 4:38 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol...
One dead after fatal crash in Hinds County
JPD investigating armed robbery of business on Clinton Boulevard
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 911 calls came in at 11:58 p.m. reporting shots...
3 dead, 4 injured in Gulfport New Year’s Eve party shooting
Analysis: Jackson’s rate of killings per capita ranks highest in the U.S.
Analysis: Jackson’s rate of killings per capita ranks highest in the U.S.
Man shot, killed behind Church’s Chicken in Northwest Jackson

Latest News

Experts worry that the increasing number of sick people will lead to economic disruption,...
US rings in new year as omicron cases surge
Infectious disease expert speaks on COVID-19 variants and what’s to come
MSDH anticipates COVID will significantly impact children soon
The United States is averaging more than 300,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, the highest it's...
More COVID tests approved as omicron bears down
Health officials are recommending that people cancel New Year’s Eve parties in response to the...
Family determined to host NYE party will test all guests for COVID