JPD investigating armed robbery of business on Clinton Boulevard

(WLBT)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating an armed robbery of a business that occurred around 1 p.m. Saturday.

JPD says an unknown male wearing white pants and a red hoodie entered a store at 4747 Clinton Boulevard and pointed a gun at the cashier, taking an unknown amount of cash from the register.

Investigators talked to a witness who saw the suspect get into a white vehicle, possibly a Ford Taurus.

If you have any information on the identity of this suspect, call Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

Tornado Watch issued for several counties in Miss.