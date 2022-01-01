Alert Day: strong to severe storms possible this afternoon/evening before much colder weather arrives on Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Make sure you are staying weather aware this afternoon and evening for the potential for a few strong to severe storms. A Tornado Watch is now in effect for areas along and north of I-20 until 8 PM this evening. Discrete cells capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and possible tornadoes are possible ahead of a cold front. A squall line will then push in tonight which could also feature some gusty storms. The severe threat should end around midnight or so once the line moves out.

The cold front should clear most of the area by tomorrow morning with lingering showers possible throughout the day. There could be a few snow showers or sleet around in some spots, but no impacts are expected with this wintery mix. Sunday will also be drastically colder with temperatures struggling to warmer. We will likely see 40s and upper 30s tomorrow afternoons. An Alert Day is also in place for Sunday for the cold weather. A Hard Freeze looks likely Sunday night/Monday morning with lows in the 20s. Wind chills likely are expected to be even colder.

By the time Monday rolls around, the sunshine will return but it will still be quite chilly with highs below normal in the mid and upper 40s. Temperatures will improve through the week back to the 60s by mid-week. Another cold front looks to move in by Thursday, which could bring in a few showers during this time along with another push of colder air into Friday.

