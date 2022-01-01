ALERT DAY Forecast: Severe thunderstorms potential on our Saturday and then drastically COLDER conditions for our Sunday!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy New Year!

We are under an ALERT DAY for the first day of the new year and tomorrow on Sunday. We do see Highs hold in the upper 70s low 80s with Lows falling to the upper 30s, and we have the potential for some severe weather to move through our area. Currently, we are Slight Risk Saturday where we could see a few strong thunderstorms become severe in our area. Gusty Winds and Hail is potential. A few spin-up tornados are possible. Saturday holds a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows on Saturday upper 30s.

Storms are expecting to move in this afternoon and stick around until late tonight going into Sunday. Some could be strong to severe capable of producing a tornado or two. (WLBT)

Following the cold front on Saturday, Sunday holds COLDER temperatures. Our Highs on Sunday reach the upper 40s, with Lows dropping to the mid to low 20s. We do have a 30 to 40% chance of wintry precip on Sunday. With the colder conditions, a wintry mix is possible.

Sunday is an Alert Day for us due to the wintry precipitation on Sunday and the drastic COLD conditions Sunday going into Monday ! (WLBT)

Monday Through Wednesday, we are back seasonable. Mondays Highs in the upper 40s and Lows in the low 30s.

Tuesday Highs in the upper 50s and Lows low 40s, and Wednesday Highs upper 60s and Lows in the mid-40s.

Not expecting any rain between Monday and Wednesday.

Rain returns on Thursday, as we could see another chance for a storm or two to move through. Highs on Thursday are in the upper 60s and Lows in the low 30s.

