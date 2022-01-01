Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

ALERT DAY Forecast: Severe thunderstorms potential on our Saturday and then drastically COLDER conditions for our Sunday!

Saturday holds strong to severe thunderstorms that could produce a tornado or two. Gusty winds,...
Saturday holds strong to severe thunderstorms that could produce a tornado or two. Gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain are potential with the storms. On Sunday, much cooler conditions as we see a chance for some wintry precipitation to move in and below freezing conditions Sunday going into Monday.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy New Year!

We are under an ALERT DAY for the first day of the new year and tomorrow on Sunday. We do see Highs hold in the upper 70s low 80s with Lows falling to the upper 30s, and we have the potential for some severe weather to move through our area. Currently, we are Slight Risk Saturday where we could see a few strong thunderstorms become severe in our area. Gusty Winds and Hail is potential. A few spin-up tornados are possible. Saturday holds a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows on Saturday upper 30s.

Storms are expecting to move in this afternoon and stick around until late tonight going into...
Storms are expecting to move in this afternoon and stick around until late tonight going into Sunday. Some could be strong to severe capable of producing a tornado or two.(WLBT)

Following the cold front on Saturday, Sunday holds COLDER temperatures. Our Highs on Sunday reach the upper 40s, with Lows dropping to the mid to low 20s. We do have a 30 to 40% chance of wintry precip on Sunday. With the colder conditions, a wintry mix is possible.

Sunday is an Alert Day for us due to the wintry precipitation on Sunday and the drastic COLD...
Sunday is an Alert Day for us due to the wintry precipitation on Sunday and the drastic COLD conditions Sunday going into Monday !(WLBT)

Monday Through Wednesday, we are back seasonable. Mondays Highs in the upper 40s and Lows in the low 30s.

Tuesday Highs in the upper 50s and Lows low 40s, and Wednesday Highs upper 60s and Lows in the mid-40s.

Not expecting any rain between Monday and Wednesday.

Rain returns on Thursday, as we could see another chance for a storm or two to move through. Highs on Thursday are in the upper 60s and Lows in the low 30s.

Thanks for watching WLBT first alert weather

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Seeing storms moving in as early as 3 pm today! Alert Day is in motion for Saturday due to...
WLBT at 6a - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

Man shot, killed behind Church’s Chicken in Northwest Jackson
Tylan Kentrell Herring, 2
SAFE: Endangered, missing child alert canceled for toddler
Jakoyius Ruffin charged in kidnapping case
Teen arrested in kidnapping incident
Employee of Madison County Schools charged with sexual battery and child exploitation
Employee of Madison County Schools charged with sexual battery and child exploitation
Deputy U.S. Marshal Josie Wells, 27
Non-profit pays off mortgage on home of slain U.S. Marshal

Latest News

Seeing storms moving in as early as 3 pm today! Alert Day is in motion for Saturday due to...
WLBT at 6a - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Weekend Forecast (Alert Day)
We are looking at our Cold Front this Saturday to produce severe thunderstorms that could have...
ALERT DAY Forecast: Both New Year’s Day and Sunday are under Alert Days due to Severe storms on the holiday and Wintry Conditions on Sunday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm end to 2021; stormy beginning to 2022