WLBT’s things to know 12/31/21: Missing child alert, fireworks sales explode, COVID variants & what’s to come

1. Endangered, missing child alert for 2-year-old

Tylan Kentrell Herring, 2 (MBI)

State investigators need your help to find a missing toddler out of Bassfield, Mississippi. His name is Tylan Kentrell Herring, and he’s 2-years-old. He was last seen Thursday, December 30, around 8:55 p.m. near Barnes Avenue in Jefferson Davis County. He may be wearing a yellow shirt with black stripes, gray pants with orange tigers on the knees, and red/gray shoes. If you have any information on where Tylan Kentrell Herring could be, contact Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department at 601-792-8878 or 601-792-5169.

2. Heart-related deaths increase during holidays, AMR medics say

Death from heart issues increase during holidays, AMR medics say

COVID-19 isn’t the only threat to health during the year-end holidays. American Medical Response (AMR) paramedics urge the community to beware: The risk of dying from a sudden, serious heart ailment increases from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. The medics recommend avoiding triggers for the cardiac crisis, paying attention to your heart, and calling 911 at the first sign of a problem. Emergency medical teams call the increased risk “holiday heart.”

3. Stores seeing rush of customers buying fireworks ahead of New Year celebrations

Stores seeing huge rush of customers buying fireworks ahead of New Year celebrations

Many people in the metro are planning to bring in the new year with a bang! Several people flooding stores stocking up on fireworks to celebrate the holiday. Inside Roy’s Fireworks in Pearl, the fireworks are flying off the shelves. “Now it’s getting to where people are coming in saying, ‘Put me a $3,000 show together, or $4,000.’ I just finished putting two together today,” said Roy Nichols, owner of Roy’s Fireworks. “I number them and have them marked, and then they’ll shoot them tomorrow, and they’ll have them shoot right off the way I listed them.”

4. Infectious disease expert speaks on COVID-19 variants and what’s to come

Infectious disease expert speaks on COVID-19 variants and what’s to come

We’ve seen a number of different COVID-19 variants throughout the pandemic, most recently Delta and Omicron. It begs the question - will the virus continue mutating into different forms? WLBT asked Dr. Steve Threlkeld, Baptist Memorial Health Care’s Medical Director for Infectious Disease, for his thoughts. “Variants are nothing more than spelling errors when it makes copies of itself, and some of them turn out not to be viable even to continue,” Dr. Threlkeld said. “Every now and then, one lines up and can be more deadly or more contagious or more able to evade our immune system.”

