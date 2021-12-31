Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm weather continues. Friday will look and feel a lot like today, but Saturday will bring us the chance for storms and much colder weather Sunday. The threat of storms will likely accompany damaging winds and brief tornadoes if any are able to form.

Sunday will see falling temperatures all day with a spit or two of rain, sleet, or snow flurries. Highs will be near 80 Friday and Saturday before the storms. Temperatures will fall into the 40s Sunday morning and 30s in the afternoon and finally 20s by Monday morning. New Year’s Eve should be quiet with a shower or two and temperatures in the upper 60s, but no severe weather around midnight.

Average high is 57 and the average low is 37. Sunrise is 7:02am and the sunset is 5:05pm. South wind at 5mph tonight and southwest at 10mph Friday.

