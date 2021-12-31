Man shot, killed behind Church’s Chicken in Northwest Jackson
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed in Northwest Jackson on Friday.
Authorities say the victim’s body was found in a small SUV behind the Church’s Chicken on Corley Avenue.
According to officials, the vehicle’s back window appeared to be shot out.
Authorities have not revealed a suspect(s) or motive at this time.
The victim’s name has also not been given. This is an ongoing investigation.
