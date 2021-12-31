Man shot, killed behind Church’s Chicken in Northwest Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed in Northwest Jackson on Friday.

Authorities say the victim’s body was found in a small SUV behind the Church’s Chicken on Corley Avenue.

According to officials, the vehicle’s back window appeared to be shot out.

Authorities have not revealed a suspect(s) or motive at this time.

The victim’s name has also not been given. This is an ongoing investigation.

