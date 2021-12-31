Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Lawrence County man accused of beating his 92-year-old father

Lawrence County man accused of beating his 92-year-old father
Lawrence County man accused of beating his 92-year-old father(Lawrence County/Coby Allen)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Lawrence County man is in jail charged with beating his elderly father.

Alex Speights is charged with aggravated assault in the beating of his father, Willie Speights, who is 92-years-old.

Lawrence County Sheriff Ryan Everett did not release information on how severe the injuries are.

Speights is being held in the Lawrence County jail.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(T) Corey Ollie | (B) Tyrone Lewis
Officials: Gang leaders believed to be connected to rash of shootings in Canton
Canton teen in hospital after shooting; was found in a ditch
Canton teen dies after shot in chest, found in ditch
Police: 1 person killed in Canton subdivision shooting
4 in custody after 3 shot, 1 killed in Canton shootings
Around 10:30pm Tuesday evening, the Flowood Police Department responded to a shooting incident...
One injured in Flowood apartment shooting
The Ridgeland Fire Department responded to I-55 North/County Line Road for a wreck involving a...
Driver suffers minor injuries after car pinned under tanker trunk

Latest News

Infectious disease expert speaks on COVID-19 variants and what’s to come
Infectious disease expert speaks on COVID-19 variants and what’s to come
Infectious disease expert speaks on COVID-19 variants and what’s to come
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (12-30-21)
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (12-30-21)
WLBT at 10p