Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Endangered, missing child alert for 2-year-old

Tylan Kentrell Herring, 2
Tylan Kentrell Herring, 2(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON DAVIS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - State investigators need your help to find a missing toddler out of Bassfield, Mississippi.

His name is Tylan Kentrell Herring, and he’s 2-years-old.

He was last seen Thursday, December 30, around 8:55 p.m. near Barnes Avenue in Jefferson Davis County.

He may be wearing a yellow shirt with black stripes, gray pants with orange tigers on the knees, and red/gray shoes.

If you have any information on where Tylan Kentrell Herring could be, contact Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department at 601-792-8878 or 601-792-5169.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employee of Madison County Schools charged with sexual battery and child exploitation
Employee of Madison County Schools charged with sexual battery and child exploitation
Gaddis McCullough, Jamarion Mitchell and Alphonso Ray (right) were arrested in connection with...
14-year-old Yazoo Co. teen among three arrested in connection with Canton shooting
(T) Corey Ollie | (B) Tyrone Lewis
Officials: Gang leaders believed to be connected to rash of shootings in Canton
49-year-old man shot to death on W. Silas Brown St.
The gas station where the incident happened.
Person burned after flame ignites at Clinton gas station

Latest News

Death from heart issues increase during holidays, AMR medics say
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm end to 2021; stormy beginning to 2022
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm end to 2021, stormy beginning to 2022
Death from heart issues increase during holidays, AMR medics say
Death from heart issues increase during holidays, AMR medics say