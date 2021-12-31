Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Death from heart issues increase during holidays, AMR medics say

By Carmen Poe
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - COVID-19 isn’t the only threat to health during the year-end holidays.

American Medical Response (AMR) paramedics urge the community to beware: The risk of dying from a sudden, serious heart ailment increases from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.

The medics recommend avoiding triggers for the cardiac crisis, paying attention to your heart, and calling 911 at the first sign of a problem.

Emergency medical teams call the increased risk “holiday heart.”

While the term was coined in 1978, the first major study on holiday heart was published in 2004 in Circulation, an international journal for heart doctors.

In studying 53 million deaths nationwide between 1973 and 2001, AMR says researchers found, “The number of cardiac deaths is higher on December 25 than any other day of the year, second highest on December 26 and third highest on January 1.”

The risk rises due to holiday stress, over-exertion, skipping medications and dietary mistakes.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employee of Madison County Schools charged with sexual battery and child exploitation
Employee of Madison County Schools charged with sexual battery and child exploitation
Gaddis McCullough, Jamarion Mitchell and Alphonso Ray (right) were arrested in connection with...
14-year-old Yazoo Co. teen among three arrested in connection with Canton shooting
(T) Corey Ollie | (B) Tyrone Lewis
Officials: Gang leaders believed to be connected to rash of shootings in Canton
49-year-old man shot to death on W. Silas Brown St.
The gas station where the incident happened.
Person burned after flame ignites at Clinton gas station

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm end to 2021; stormy beginning to 2022
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm end to 2021, stormy beginning to 2022
Death from heart issues increase during holidays, AMR medics say
Death from heart issues increase during holidays, AMR medics say
Tylan Kentrell Herring, 2
Endangered, missing child alert for 2-year-old