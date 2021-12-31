Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Authorities say mother sex trafficked slain child

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama law enforcement officials claim a Georgia woman charged in her 5-year-old daughter’s death had accepted payment to let a man have sex with the child.

An arrest warrant included in court records claim Kristy Siple agreed to accept payment from someone for someone to have sex with the child. Authorities arrested Siple this week and charged her with murder and human trafficking in connection with the death of her daughter. It was not clear from court records if she has an attorney to speak on her behalf.

The body of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was discovered at an abandoned house in Phenix City, Alabama, earlier this month after she had been reported missing in Georgia by Siple.

