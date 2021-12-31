Connect. Shop. Support Local.
ALERT DAY Forecast: Both New Year’s Day and Sunday are under Alert Days due to Severe storms on the holiday and Wintry Conditions on Sunday

We are looking at our Cold Front this Saturday to produce severe thunderstorms that could have the potential of producing tornadoes. Gusty winds, hail and heavy rain fall will also be likely with the storms moving through the area.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy New Year’s Eve!

Friday, on New Year’s Eve, Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with Lows in the upper 60s with a 30 % chance of rain moving through the area. Another cloudy day to start our Friday on New Year’s Eve, with on and off light rain moving through the area.

On New Year’s Day, We are under an Alert Day. We do see Highs hold in the upper 70s low 80s with Lows falling to the upper 30s and we have the potential for some severe weather to move through our area. Currently, we are under an Enhanced Risk and Slight Risk Saturday where we could see a few strong thunderstorms become severe in our area. Gusty Winds and Hail is potential. A few spin-up tornados are possible. Saturday holds a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows on Saturday upper 30s.

Future cast giving us a few storms ahead of the squall line which can be favorable of producing tornadoes. Gusty winds, heavy rain and hail is likely with the storms tomorrow.(WLBT)

Following the cold front on Saturday, Sunday holds COLDER temperatures. We are under an Alert Day for Sunday. Our Highs on Sunday reach the upper 40s, with Lows dropping to the mid to low 20s. We do have a 30 to 40% chance of wintry precip on Sunday that could becoming a snow rain mix. With the colder conditions, a wintry mix is possible.

Monday Through Wednesday, we are back seasonable. Mondays Highs in the upper 40s and Lows in the low 30s.

Tuesday Highs in the upper 50s and Lows low 40s, and Wednesday Highs upper 60s and Lows in the mid-40s.

Not expecting any rain between Monday and Wednesday

