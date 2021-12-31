5 ways you can ring in 2022
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for a way to ring in 2022, here are five big events happening across Central Mississippi.
1. New Year Worship Night & Fireworks Show at Berry’s Seafood
2. New Year’s Eve Sneakers Ball at Mississippi Trademart Center
3. Martin’s Downtown hosts The Jarekus Singleton Band
4. New Year’s Eve Lock-In with gaming, tournaments and food
5. Castlewoods Golf & Country Club New Year’s Eve celebrations
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.