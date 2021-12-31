Connect. Shop. Support Local.
5 ways you can ring in 2022

(Pixabay)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for a way to ring in 2022, here are five big events happening across Central Mississippi.

1. New Year Worship Night & Fireworks Show at Berry’s Seafood

2. New Year’s Eve Sneakers Ball at Mississippi Trademart Center

TONIGHT IS THE NIGHT, WE HAVE ALL OF THE PRECAUTIONS IN PLACE. SAFETY IS OUR #1 CONCERN. Friday, December 31st - New...

Posted by Steven James on Friday, December 31, 2021

3. Martin’s Downtown hosts The Jarekus Singleton Band

Join us this Friday for The Jarekus Singleton Band NEW YEARS EVE at Martin's Downtown. Tickets are available now....

Posted by Martin's Downtown on Tuesday, December 28, 2021

4. New Year’s Eve Lock-In with gaming, tournaments and food

Gaming Lock In Friday Night! Fortnite Tournament at 7PM! Check out both. 🎮 We are open every day this week Monday - Thursday 10am - 9pm, Friday and Saturday 10am - 10pm, and Sunday 12pm - 7pm. 📲

Posted by Eplex Connection City on Tuesday, December 28, 2021

5. Castlewoods Golf & Country Club New Year’s Eve celebrations

🍾🥂🍾 Castlewoods Country Club is offering two options for enjoying New Year’s Eve! PROVIDED WITH BOTH OPTIONS Live DJ...

Posted by Castlewoods Golf & Country Club on Tuesday, December 28, 2021

