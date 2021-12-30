WLBT’s things to know 12/30/21: 5th COVID wave, Canton closes City Hall, Jackson homicide, federal assistance deadline looms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. 49-year-old man shot to death on W. Silas Brown St.

Jackson police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday on West Silas Brown Street, between South Gallatin Street and University Boulevard. JPD said the man was shot several times. His name has not been released, and there’s no information on who shot him or why.

2. Deadline approaching for non-profits to apply for assistance from Winter storm

Entergy Power repair crews head north on Interstate 55 in north Jackson, Miss., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Private nonprofit organizations in Mississippi eligible for a Small Business Administration loan have a February 4 filing deadline. The SBA’s federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) are for working capital needs from organizations impacted by the severe winter storms on Feb. 11-19, 2021. Loan amounts can be up to $2 million with an interest rate of 2 percent and terms up to 30 years. The SBA sets loan amounts and terms based on each applicant’s financial condition.

3. ‘We really are in the fifth wave now’ | State health leaders discuss rising COVID-19 cases

Officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health discussed the spike in COVID-19 cases at a press conference Wednesday. State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said more than 10,000 cases have been reported in the last seven days, and on Wednesday there were 140 outbreaks in long-term healthcare settings. Of those, 100 outbreaks are in nursing homes. “We really are in the fifth wave now, for COVID in Mississippi,” he said. “That’s how fast we’re seeing things grow. In addition to outbreaks, we’re seeing an increased demand for testing.”

4. COVID spike causes Canton to close City Hall and non-essential city offices

Local doctor speaks on what he feels is the cause of a recent spike in COVID cases. (WDAM)

Following in the footsteps of Jackson, the City of Canton will also close its City Hall and all non-essential city offices due to the rise in COVID cases around the state. The City is requiring all non-essential city employees to work remotely and asking its citizens to socially distance themselves. City offices will be closed from December 30 to January 6. The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,594 new cases and 19 new deaths Wednesday.

