Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Teen arrested in kidnapping incident

Jakoyius Ruffin charged in kidnapping case
Jakoyius Ruffin charged in kidnapping case(Lauderdale County Sherriff's Department)
By Tom Williams
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A 17-year-old has been arrested for kidnapping a 10-month-old baby.

Investigators say it happened in the 8300 block of Poplar Springs Drive Thursday morning around 10am.

They say a woman called 911 claiming Jakoyius Ruffin broke into her home and stole the child along with a watch from the residence. They say Ruffin and the female know one another.

Deputies tracked the Ruffin to his home where he ultimately came out and was taken into custody. The 10-month-old was found inside the home and is safe.

Investigators served a search warrant on the house for further evidence and discovered a gun.

Jakoyius Ruffin is charged with three counts of kidnapping, one count of burglary and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employee of Madison County Schools charged with sexual battery and child exploitation
Employee of Madison County Schools charged with sexual battery and child exploitation
Gaddis McCullough, Jamarion Mitchell and Alphonso Ray (right) were arrested in connection with...
14-year-old Yazoo Co. teen among three arrested in connection with Canton shooting
(T) Corey Ollie | (B) Tyrone Lewis
Officials: Gang leaders believed to be connected to rash of shootings in Canton
49-year-old man shot to death on W. Silas Brown St.
The gas station where the incident happened.
Person burned after flame ignites at Clinton gas station

Latest News

Death from heart issues increase during holidays, AMR medics say
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm end to 2021; stormy beginning to 2022
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm end to 2021, stormy beginning to 2022
Death from heart issues increase during holidays, AMR medics say
Death from heart issues increase during holidays, AMR medics say
Tylan Kentrell Herring, 2
Endangered, missing child alert for 2-year-old