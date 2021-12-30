Teen arrested in kidnapping incident

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A 17-year-old has been arrested for kidnapping a 10-month-old baby.

Investigators say it happened in the 8300 block of Poplar Springs Drive Thursday morning around 10am.

They say a woman called 911 claiming Jakoyius Ruffin broke into her home and stole the child along with a watch from the residence. They say Ruffin and the female know one another.

Deputies tracked the Ruffin to his home where he ultimately came out and was taken into custody. The 10-month-old was found inside the home and is safe.

Investigators served a search warrant on the house for further evidence and discovered a gun.

Jakoyius Ruffin is charged with three counts of kidnapping, one count of burglary and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

