Special judge assigned to case against Jackson Councilmembers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph appointed Retired Circuit Judge Lamar Pickard to a case against two Jackson City Councilmembers.

Pastor Dwayne Pickett Sr. filed the lawsuit against Councilmembers Virgi Lindsay and Aaron Banks, alleging slander.

The pastor, also a businessman, claims the politicians told others that the clergyman attempted to bribe Banks to support his company’s contract.

The suit also said Banks admitted to receiving “perks” from the city’s current trash collector and told Pickett “that if a new vendor could not provide him similar perks, then he would not be interested in a new vendor obtaining the solid waste contract.”

The pastor is suing Banks and Lindsay for defamation, slander per se, intentional infliction of emotional distress, gross negligence, and other charges.

Pickett, a pastor with New Jerusalem Church, is a principal with National Waste, a consortium of local businesses the mayor had hired to pick up trash under his emergency declaration.

Four Hinds County judges recused themselves from the case.

Judge Pickard is from Hazlehurst, and while retired, he still hears cases as a senior-status judge.

Pickard has the authority to preside over the case or appoint a special judge.

