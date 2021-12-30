Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Reported officer-involved shooting in Woodville, MS

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol say they're is investigating an officer-involved...
Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol say they're is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Depot Street in Woodville, Miss. on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.(Viewer Submitted)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WOODVILLE, Miss. (WAFB) - Authorities are on the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting in Woodville, Miss.

A law enforcement source tells WAFB that the shooting followed a pursuit in Wilkinson County Thursday morning that ended near the intersection of 3rd Street South and Depot Street in Woodville.

During an exchange of gunfire, the person being pursued by police was reportedly wounded, the source said.

A spokesperson for the Mississippi Highway Patrol said his agency was still gathering information on the incident and would release details later in the day.

