Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Publix grocery chain starts offering paid parental leave

FILE - This photo shows a Publix store in Bradenton Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
FILE - This photo shows a Publix store in Bradenton Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Officials at the Publix grocery store chain say that they will start offering paid parental leave to employees who are new parents.

The Florida-based company said Wednesday that eligible full-time and part-time workers will be able to take off the time during the first year of the birth or adoption of a child, starting with the new year.

The privately-held, employee-owned company has 225,000 workers at almost 1,300 stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Publix didn’t offer details on how much paid time off new parents would get.

The new benefits come as retailers across the U.S. are facing a worker shortage and trying to retain employees.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 1 person killed in Canton subdivision shooting
4 in custody after 3 shot, 1 killed in Canton shootings
Brandon Moore, 17
Canton teen arrested for manslaughter after deadly ‘accidental’ shooting
Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning
Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Gov. Reeves will not sign marijuana legislation unless legal amount is greatly reduced
Canton teen in hospital after shooting; was found in a ditch

Latest News

This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case
Murder investigation at standstill 1 year later after man murdered in one county, found in...
Murder investigation at standstill 1 year later after man murdered in one county, found in another
FILE - California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger arrives in Mexico City, Mexico, with first lady...
Schwarzenegger and Shriver divorce final after 10 years
Dr. Fauci: ‘I don’t think we’re going to eradicate COVID’