Person burned after flame ignites at Clinton gas station

The gas station where the incident happened.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A person was burned after a fire ignited at a gas station.

The incident happened at the Kroger gas station in Clinton on Wednesday.

Clinton Fire Chief Jeff Blackledge says someone was filling their vehicle and was flicking a lighter. He says the dense vapors from the gas caused the spark to ignite.

He warns people should be vigilant while pumping gas and avoid leaving their car doors open, because the vapors get inside the vehicle and can be ignited by anything that puts off a spark, including any electronic devices.

At least one person was burned during the incident.

Blackledge says there is still an investigation into how the fire happened.

