Murder investigation at standstill 1 year later after man murdered in one county, found in another

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - It has been a year since Darius Woods was murdered in one county then found in another.

”My son been dead and buried for a whole year and nobody seems to care about his death. But I do!” said Debra Woods, Darius’ mother.

In December of 2020, Darius Woods was shot in the back of the head in Yazoo City. He was then dumped two counties over in Sunflower County, where the local sheriff’s department found him.

Now, Wood’s mother says the investigation is at a standstill. “Yazoo County and Yazoo City is not trying to help, and M.B.I., neither one.”

However, according to both the Sunflower County Sheriff’s Department and Yazoo City Police Department, it’s not their fault the investigation has stopped.

Yazoo City Chief Joseph Head says the investigation began when he was with the sheriff’s department, and Sunflower County made it clear they didn’t want help.

“My investigator at the sheriff’s department at the time was investigator Terry Gann. He was trying to assist Sunflower County, if it did happen in Yazoo, that Yazoo could already be working on it. But he was informed that they did not need any assistance.”

And Chief Head says months later, Sunflower County asked his department to take the case despite not having worked on it.

“They worked everything. I mean, they had the case for months before they finally came back and said it just happened here. You see what I’m saying? That’s how that was. Nobody here was involved in anything.”

Chief Deputy Marvin Flowers gave a statement saying Sunflower County has done all it can with the investigation - including arresting the suspect on the charges that happened inside the county - but not the murder that happened in Yazoo City.

But for Woods’ family, all they are asking for is help - so they can finally find peace.

“Somebody needs to step up and do what they’re suppose to do,” Woods said. “It’s very emotional for our family because of how they’re doing and how they’re not helping us.”

