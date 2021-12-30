Madison Co. wastewater system near capacity; local leaders to seek state help to expand it

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - With every new house and every new business, the Madison County Wastewater Authority gets one step closer to reaching capacity on its sewer system.

It could be another five years. It could be another 10.

How soon the authority reaches that limit depends on how quickly new houses, new businesses, and new industries pop up.

It also depends on how quickly the authority can secure the funding to expand the system.

Local leaders say they’re planning to approach the legislature come January in hopes of securing funding to expand the county’s sewer system and add on to its treatment plant.

The 2022 legislative session begins Tuesday. Lawmakers are still determining how they are going to $1.8 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds, as well as allocations from the more than $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Madison County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Joey Deason says the clock is ticking and estimates the system could take on about another million, maybe a million and a half gallons of wastewater a day, before reaching capacity.

Broken down, that amount equates to about 10,000 houses. Or, about a sixth of what the Nissan plant produces each day.

“If you look at the growth of the county and the way it has moved over the last 10 years... We grew by just shy of 15 percent,” Deason said. “It’s not just residential. It’s residential, it’s the commercial growth, it’s the industrial growth we’re all expecting out here at the Madison County megasite...”

“But even if Madison County never located another industry out there, (the county’s) growth alone would indicate that Madison needs to start looking to the future.”

The megasite is a roughly 900-acre development-ready swath of territory near Canton. The county spent $29 million to purchase the land and install roads, water, sewer, and other infrastructure and is now working to market the site to bring in new industries.

Deason says the county could currently bring on one, maybe two larger developments to the site without surpassing the system’s capacity depending on the size of the projects.

“Obviously we’ve got a lot of projects in the works right now, and everything that we have submitted on, we can currently handle,’ he said. “Not altogether, but any one or two large projects, yes, we can handle that,” he said.

The sewer system referenced is maintained by the Madison County Wastewater Authority. It serves tens of thousands of customers across the county, including some residents and businesses in the cities of Canton and Madison.

Waste collected by the system is carried to the Beattie’s Bluff Wastewater Treatment Facility, located on the Big Black River.

Construction of the Beattie’s Bluff was authorized by the legislature as part of a larger package to help fund the infrastructure needed for the Nissan plant. In addition to Beattie’s Bluff, it also funded the sewer main that runs from the plant to the treatment facility.

Madison County purchased acreage near the old Beattie’s Bluff ghost town to build the facility, and the plant was constructed by Canton Municipal Utilities. Today, the plant is jointly owned by CMU and the MCWA, while CMU contracts out the plant’s operations.

Legislation authorizing MCWA was approved in 2001. The authority’s duties include operating and maintaining a regional wastewater authority for the county, and expanding it as necessary to meet the needs of new development, said attorney John Brunini, who represents the authority.

Today the authority serves customers in the cities of Madison and Canton, as well as customers that receive water from the Bear Creek Water Association, West Madison Utility District, the Lake Lorman Utility District, and a portion of the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District.

The authority is governed by a six-member board of directors, with directors appointed by member entities.

The agency charges member entities, which then pass those costs on to customers in the form of monthly sewer fees.

Beattie’s Bluff can treat up to 8 million gallons of waste per day. Right now, depending on the weather, the plant has about a million to a million and a half gallons of capacity still available.

Due to cracks and leaks in the collection system, stormwater can infiltrate lines, increasing the amount of waste carried to Beattie’s Bluff.

“Over the years, the system has grown and the capacity has been utilized,” Brunini said. “The MCWA board has commissioned an engineer to study what the county’s needs are over the next 10 to 15 years and we expect that report to come back probably in January.”

District 2 Supervisor Trey Baxter said the county could use a portion of its APRA funds to help cover expansion. “We have about $20 million... that the federal government will allow you to use for water and sewer,” he said. “Then, we would ask for a state match.”

The more money the legislature can kick in, the less chance rate increases will have to be passed on to customers.

“Realistically, if capital expansion is needed, it is probably going to come at a cost that the ARPA money is not going to pay for completely,” he said. “We have to get that information - find out what the experts say our needs are and make a decision based on that information.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.