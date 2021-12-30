Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Fish fall from the sky during rainstorm in eastern Texas

By Alex Onken and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) – You’ve probably heard it raining cats and dogs, but have you heard it raining fish and frogs?

Several residents in east Texas have reported seeing fish all over the ground after they apparently fell from the sky during a rainstorm Wednesday.

Viewers sent KSLA pictures and videos of the falling fish.

According to The City of Texarkana, animal rain happens when small water animals like fish, frogs and crabs are swept up in waterspouts or drafts that happen on the surface.

Then, those small animals fall back to the ground with the rain.

According to KSLA, multiple instances of animal rain have been reported around the world.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(T) Corey Ollie | (B) Tyrone Lewis
Officials: Gang leaders believed to be connected to rash of shootings in Canton
Canton teen in hospital after shooting; was found in a ditch
Canton teen dies after shot in chest, found in ditch
Police: 1 person killed in Canton subdivision shooting
4 in custody after 3 shot, 1 killed in Canton shootings
Around 10:30pm Tuesday evening, the Flowood Police Department responded to a shooting incident...
One injured in Flowood apartment shooting
The Ridgeland Fire Department responded to I-55 North/County Line Road for a wreck involving a...
Driver suffers minor injuries after car pinned under tanker trunk

Latest News

The gas station where the incident happened.
Person burned after flame ignites at Clinton gas station
FILE - A rapid COVID-19 test is taken, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Salt Lake City. President...
Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant?
FILE - A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and other Confederate statues could go to the...
Confederate monuments in Virginia will likely go to Black history museum
Boosters shots are being encouraged to prevent breakthrough cases of COVID-19.
Nursing home workers are urged to get vaccine boosters as COVID-19 cases soar
Preventing the next school tragedy with programs to combat mental health issues