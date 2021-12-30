First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and dreary to start our Thursday and becoming sunny for the afternoon. We do see more storms moving on New Year’s Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Thursday!

Today has been sort of dreary out there for us, with light showers in times throughout our viewing area. Some may have experienced light sprinkling throughout this morning. Our rain chances have decreased to a 30% chance of rain today. We are expecting the cloud cover to break up by this afternoon and our temperatures could then reach the upper 70s low 80s. Lows tonight in the mid-60s.

Friday, on New Year’s Eve, Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with Lows in the upper 60s with a 30 % chance of rain moving through the area. Another cloudy day to start our Friday on New Year’s Eve, with on and off light rain moving through the area.

On New Year’s Day, we do see Highs hold in the upper 70s low 80s with Lows falling to the upper 30s and we have the potential for some severe weather to move through our area. Currently, we are under a Slight Risk Saturday where we could see a few strong thunderstorms become severe in our area. Saturday holds a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows on Saturday upper 30s.

We are under a Slight Risk on Saturday for strong to severe thunderstorms as a Cold Front pushes through on New Year's Day. (WLBT)

Following the cold front on Saturday, Sunday holds COLDER temperatures. Our Highs on Sunday reach the upper 40s, with Lows dropping to the mid to low 20s. We do have a 30% chance of precip on Sunday. But with the much cooler temperatures, we will just have to watch and see what develops!

Monday Through Wednesday, we are back seasonable. Mondays Highs in the upper 40s and Lows in the low 30s.

Tuesday Highs in the upper 50s and Lows low 40s, and Wednesday Highs upper 60s and Lows in the mid-40s.

Not expecting any rain between Monday and Wednesday

