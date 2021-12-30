First Alert Forecast: changes bring sharp cool down this weekend

THURSDAY: A few showers could mix in to start the day – other than that, expect a transition day as our front slips farther south. We’ll remain warm – in the upper 70s amid variably cloudy skies. A few more showers can’t be ruled out as the front, now lodged to the south, begins to lift back northward Thursday night into early Friday. Expect lows in the lower to middle 60s.

Still an active morning in terms of the radar - sct'd showers & storms continue this AM (can't ruled out a strong storm or two south of I-20). We'll trend drier - warm and muggy still with highs in the 70s to around 80° this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. #mswx pic.twitter.com/nCMleBxukO — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) December 30, 2021

NEW YEARS EVE: A few showers will be possible as another surge of moisture lifts across the state early on – that, along with clouds, will give way to sunshine through the afternoon hours as temperatures make a run for the upper 70s and lower 80s yet again. For any fireworks Friday night, we should remain mostly quiet. A shower or two could be possible amid variably to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will fall back to the 60s to near 70.

EXTENDED RANGE: The stage will be set for another strong storm risk will emerge late New Year’s Day into the wee-hours of Sunday morning. Expect a line of storms to track through the - featuring a risk for strong winds, hail and spin-up tornadoes. Behind this system, a shock to the system, as winter looks to takes its place over the area for the first time since we turned seasons last week. Expect highs near 80 Saturday ahead of the storms to falling through the 40s through Sunday as the front sweeps through – all the way to the middle to upper 20s by early Monday. A slow warm-up will take us back to the 60s by mid-week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

