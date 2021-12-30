Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Deer discovered with chronic wasting disease in Warren County

Buck looking into camera
(WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks administered a positive test for chronic wasting disease in a deer in Warren County.

The buck was reported to MDWFP earlier this month because of its emaciated and lethargic condition.

The deer was found about four miles north of Vicksburg.

Since February 2018, 111 deer have tested positive for chronic wasting disease across nine different counties.

According to the CDC< chronic wasting disease can lead to drastic weight loss, stumbling, listlessness and other neurologic symptoms in animals.

The disease is fatal to animals and there is no known cure.

There have been no reported cases in people, but some studies suggest there could be a risk to humans who eat meat from CWD-infected animals or come into contact

Hunters can submit deer for testing at established freezer locations or participating taxidermists.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(T) Corey Ollie | (B) Tyrone Lewis
Officials: Gang leaders believed to be connected to rash of shootings in Canton
Canton teen in hospital after shooting; was found in a ditch
Canton teen dies after shot in chest, found in ditch
Police: 1 person killed in Canton subdivision shooting
4 in custody after 3 shot, 1 killed in Canton shootings
Around 10:30pm Tuesday evening, the Flowood Police Department responded to a shooting incident...
One injured in Flowood apartment shooting
The Ridgeland Fire Department responded to I-55 North/County Line Road for a wreck involving a...
Driver suffers minor injuries after car pinned under tanker trunk

Latest News

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol say they're is investigating an officer-involved...
Reported officer-involved shooting in Woodville, MS
Mississippi Capitol Building
ARPA funding one of many topics to take center stage during legislative session, Sen. Michel says
Andrew Emerick
Authorites searching for escaped inmate from Choctaw County
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: changes bring sharp cool down this weekend