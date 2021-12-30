Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Deadline approaching for non-profits to apply for assistance from Winter storm

By Carmen Poe
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Private nonprofit organizations in Mississippi eligible for a Small Business Administration loan have a February 4 filing deadline.

The SBA’s federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) are for working capital needs from organizations impacted by the severe winter storms on Feb. 11-19, 2021.

Loan amounts can be up to $2 million with an interest rate of 2 percent and terms up to 30 years.

The SBA sets loan amounts and terms based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Examples of eligible non-critical PNP organizations include, but are not limited to, food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools, and colleges.

You can find SBA disaster loan applications here if you have not applied.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(T) Corey Ollie | (B) Tyrone Lewis
Officials: Gang leaders believed to be connected to rash of shootings in Canton
Canton teen in hospital after shooting; was found in a ditch
Canton teen dies after shot in chest, found in ditch
Police: 1 person killed in Canton subdivision shooting
4 in custody after 3 shot, 1 killed in Canton shootings
Around 10:30pm Tuesday evening, the Flowood Police Department responded to a shooting incident...
One injured in Flowood apartment shooting
The Ridgeland Fire Department responded to I-55 North/County Line Road for a wreck involving a...
Driver suffers minor injuries after car pinned under tanker trunk

Latest News

49-year-old man shot to death on W. Silas Brown St.
49-year-old man shot to death on W. Silas Brown St.
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (Dec. 30, 2021) - clipped version
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (Dec. 30, 2021) - clipped version
Deadline approaching for non-profits to apply for assistance from Winter storm
Deadline approaches for non-profits to apply for assistance from Winter storm
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: changes bring sharp cool down this weekend