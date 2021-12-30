Connect. Shop. Support Local.
COVID spike causes Canton to close City Hall and non-essential city offices

(David Kenney)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Following in the footsteps of Jackson, the City of Canton will also close its City Hall and all non-essential city offices due to the rise in COVID cases around the state.

The City is requiring all non-essential city employees to work remotely and asking its citizens to socially distance.

City offices will be closed from December 30 to January 6.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,594 new cases and 19 new deaths Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

