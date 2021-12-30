Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Chief justice issues emergency COVID-19 order

Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph issued an emergency order Thursday,...
Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph issued an emergency order Thursday, extending the time for COVID-19 safeguards in all courts and giving individual judges discretion to postpone jury trials scheduled through Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph issued an emergency order Thursday, extending the time for COVID-19 safeguards in all courts and giving individual judges discretion to postpone jury trials scheduled through Jan. 14, 2022.

Emergency Administrative Order 25 is the fourth emergency order issued since August which allows judges to postpone jury trials. Judges who preside over drug intervention courts are also authorized to modify scheduling of drug testing and home supervision of participants.

The Dec. 30 order leaves in effect other safety provisions reimplemented Aug. 5, including using teleconferencing, videoconferencing and electronic filing to limit in-person contact in courts, and allowing felony plea hearings, felony sentencing hearings and probation violation hearings to be conducted remotely by way of interactive audiovisual equipment.

Chief Justice Randolph reemphasized in the most recent order that “all local and state courts, municipal, justice, county, chancery, circuit, and appellate courts, shall remain open to ensure the fulfillment of their constitutional and statutory duties.”

A copy of the Dec. 30 order is below:

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(T) Corey Ollie | (B) Tyrone Lewis
Officials: Gang leaders believed to be connected to rash of shootings in Canton
Canton teen in hospital after shooting; was found in a ditch
Canton teen dies after shot in chest, found in ditch
Police: 1 person killed in Canton subdivision shooting
4 in custody after 3 shot, 1 killed in Canton shootings
Around 10:30pm Tuesday evening, the Flowood Police Department responded to a shooting incident...
One injured in Flowood apartment shooting
The Ridgeland Fire Department responded to I-55 North/County Line Road for a wreck involving a...
Driver suffers minor injuries after car pinned under tanker trunk

Latest News

Employee of Madison County Schools charged with sexual battery and child exploitation
Employee of Madison County Schools charged with sexual battery and child exploitation
Gaddis McCullough, Jamarion Mitchell and Alphonso Ray (right) were arrested in connection with...
14-year-old Yazoo Co. teen among three arrested in connection with Canton shooting
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says
FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed