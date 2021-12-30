Authorites searching for escaped inmate from Choctaw County
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHOCTAW CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Law enforcement in Mississippi is searching for an escaped inmate.
Chief Deputy Marcus Rodriguez tells WTVA that 28-year-old Andrew Emerick used a tool to get through a fence and escape on Wednesday.
Emerick was serving time for selling drugs. He was at the county work center in Ackerman.
Emerick is 5-feet-10-inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white undershirt, a black hooded jacket, a blue and white baseball cap and green and white pants.
if you know where he may be, call the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Department at 662-285-6129.
