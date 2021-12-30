49-year-old man shot to death on W. Silas Brown St.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday on West Silas Brown Street, between South Gallatin Street and University Boulevard.

JPD said the man was shot several times.

His name has not been released, and there’s no information on who shot him or why.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.