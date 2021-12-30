Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

49-year-old man shot to death on W. Silas Brown St.

(Storyblocks)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday on West Silas Brown Street, between South Gallatin Street and University Boulevard.

JPD said the man was shot several times.

His name has not been released, and there’s no information on who shot him or why.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(T) Corey Ollie | (B) Tyrone Lewis
Officials: Gang leaders believed to be connected to rash of shootings in Canton
Canton teen in hospital after shooting; was found in a ditch
Canton teen in hospital after shooting; was found in a ditch
Police: 1 person killed in Canton subdivision shooting
4 in custody after 3 shot, 1 killed in Canton shootings
Around 10:30pm Tuesday evening, the Flowood Police Department responded to a shooting incident...
One injured in Flowood apartment shooting
The Ridgeland Fire Department responded to I-55 North/County Line Road for a wreck involving a...
Driver suffers minor injuries after car pinned under tanker trunk

Latest News

WLBT at 6a
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: changes bring sharp cool down this weekend
Doctors, hospitals say life-saving COVID treatment in short supply due to ineffectiveness against new variant
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (12-29-21)
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (10-29-21)