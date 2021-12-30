Connect. Shop. Support Local.
14-year-old Yazoo Co. teen among three arrested in connection with Canton shooting

Gaddis McCullough, Jamarion Mitchell and Alphonso Ray (right) were arrested in connection with...
Gaddis McCullough, Jamarion Mitchell and Alphonso Ray (right) were arrested in connection with a shooting recently in Canton.(Madison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 14-year-old and a 17-year-old were among the three arrested in connection with a shooting on Canal Street in Canton.

Thursday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department reported that three suspects, Gaddis McCullough, Jamarion Mitchell, and Alphonso Ray, were being charged in the case.

Tucker told Darkhorse Press that on December 28, the three pulled up beside a home on Canal Street and fired between 50 and 150 shots.

Two victims were rushed to the hospital after the shooting. It was unclear the condition of the victims Thursday afternoon.

A previous shooting also occurred in Canton that day. Jamal Porter was the victim in that case.

A third shooting also was reported in Canton. Authorities have not confirmed whether that shooting was related to the previous two.

McCullough, 14, and Mitchell, 17, are each being charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of drive-by shooting, one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling, and one count of conspiracy.

Ray, 20, faces the same charges, as well as one count of directing a minor to commit a felony and a count of felony fleeing.

All three are from Yazoo City, according to Madison County spokesman Heath Hall.

