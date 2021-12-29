WLBT’s thing to know 12/29/21: Vicksburg officer, Mayor’s executive order, and omicron risk

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Vicksburg officer

A Vicksburg police officer faces suspension and probation, following the release of a video that shows him slapping and pulling a suspect to the ground. It happened outside a Vicksburg bar on Christmas night. Officer Eddie Colbert faces a 15 day suspension, 45 day probation, and is required to attend an anger management class. Officer Colbert is a fifteen-year veteran and worked with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office prior to joining the Vicksburg police force.

2. Mayor’s executive order

Jackson’s Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba issued an executive order Tuesday evening closing City Hall and all non-essential city offices due to a spike in coronavirus cases. According to a statement, Lumumba put the order into place “out of an abundance of caution” in preventing the possible spread of the virus. “The infectious spread of COVID-19 through both the Delta and Omicron variants has continued and dramatically increased in the City of Jackson, with a corresponding increase in hospitalizations and death rates… the City of Jackson does not have the luxury of a wait-and-see approach to the continued threat,” the statement read.

3. Omicron Risk

A surge in the COVID-19 Variant, Omicron has raised concerned as people travel for the holiday. Health official suggest you get a booster shot so you won't bring home COVID this Christmas. (Noelle Williams)

The World Health Organization says the number of COVID-19 cases recorded worldwide increased by 11% last week compared with the previous week, with the biggest increase in the Americas. The gain followed a gradual increase since October. The U.N. health agency said in its weekly epidemiological report released late Tuesday that there were nearly 4.99 million newly reported cases around the world from Dec. 20-26. Europe accounted for more than half the total, with 2.84 million, though that amounted to only a 3% increase over the previous week. It also had the highest infection rate of any region, with 304.6 new cases per 100,000 residents. WHO said that new cases in the Americas were up 39% to nearly 1.48 million, and the region had the second-highest infection rate with 144.4 new cases per 100,000 residents. The U.S. alone saw more than 1.18 million cases, a 34% increase.

