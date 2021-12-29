Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm weather continues. Expect partly cloudy skies with a few showers tonight through New Year’s Day with highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 60s. A few storms may pop Wednesday in the heat of the day and turn severe.

The tornado threat is very low, but hail and wind are possible. The next threat of rough weather comes Saturday. As a strong cold front moves through, expect the threat of severe weather again. Sunday and Monday will turn dramatically colder and windier with temperatures in the 40s and 50s during the day and 30s at night. Sunshine and warmer weather, but still much cooler than now, will return Tuesday.

Average high is 58 and the average low is 38. Sunrise is 7:01am and the sunset is 5:04pm. South wind at 10mph tonight and gusty at 15mph from the same direction Wednesday.

