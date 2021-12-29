Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Tornado Watch issued in North, Central Miss. until 7 p.m.

The tornado watch includes some counties in Central Mississippi.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A tornado watch is in effect for much of North Mississippi and some of Central Mississippi on Wednesday.

The watch will last until 7 p.m. In Central Mississippi, Issaquena, Sharkey, Humphreys, Holmes, Yazoo and Attala counties are included.

The following counties are all included:

  • Alcorn, MS
  • Attala, MS
  • Benton, MS
  • Bolivar, MS
  • Calhoun, MS
  • Carroll, MS
  • Chickasaw, MS
  • Choctaw, MS
  • Clay, MS
  • Coahoma, MS
  • DeSoto, MS
  • Grenada, MS
  • Holmes, MS
  • Humphreys, MS
  • Issaquena, MS
  • Itawamba, MS
  • Lafayette, MS
  • Lee, MS
  • Leflore, MS
  • Lowndes, MS
  • Marshall, MS
  • Monroe, MS
  • Montgomery, MS
  • Oktibbeha, MS
  • Panola, MS
  • Pontotoc, MS
  • Prentiss, MS
  • Quitman, MS
  • Sharkey, MS
  • Sunflower, MS
  • Tallahatchie, MS
  • Tate, MS
  • Tippah, MS
  • Tishomingo, MS
  • Tunica, MS
  • Union, MS
  • Washington, MS
  • Webster, MS
  • Yalobusha, MS
  • Yazoo, MS

