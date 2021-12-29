Tornado Watch issued in North, Central Miss. until 7 p.m.
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A tornado watch is in effect for much of North Mississippi and some of Central Mississippi on Wednesday.
The watch will last until 7 p.m. In Central Mississippi, Issaquena, Sharkey, Humphreys, Holmes, Yazoo and Attala counties are included.
The following counties are all included:
- Alcorn, MS
- Attala, MS
- Benton, MS
- Bolivar, MS
- Calhoun, MS
- Carroll, MS
- Chickasaw, MS
- Choctaw, MS
- Clay, MS
- Coahoma, MS
- DeSoto, MS
- Grenada, MS
- Holmes, MS
- Humphreys, MS
- Issaquena, MS
- Itawamba, MS
- Lafayette, MS
- Lee, MS
- Leflore, MS
- Lowndes, MS
- Marshall, MS
- Monroe, MS
- Montgomery, MS
- Oktibbeha, MS
- Panola, MS
- Pontotoc, MS
- Prentiss, MS
- Quitman, MS
- Sharkey, MS
- Sunflower, MS
- Tallahatchie, MS
- Tate, MS
- Tippah, MS
- Tishomingo, MS
- Tunica, MS
- Union, MS
- Washington, MS
- Webster, MS
- Yalobusha, MS
- Yazoo, MS
