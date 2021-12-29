Tornado Watch issued in North, Central Miss. until 7 p.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A tornado watch is in effect for much of North Mississippi and some of Central Mississippi on Wednesday.

The watch will last until 7 p.m. In Central Mississippi, Issaquena, Sharkey, Humphreys, Holmes, Yazoo and Attala counties are included.

A Tornado Watch is now in effect for Issaquena, Sharkey, Humphreys, Holmes, Yazoo, and Attala Counties until 7 PM this evening!



A few tornadoes could be possible with any storms that develop between now and into this evening along with the risk for gusty winds & hail. #mswx pic.twitter.com/j8Ud3DHFXC — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) December 29, 2021

The following counties are all included:

Alcorn, MS

Attala, MS

Benton, MS

Bolivar, MS

Calhoun, MS

Carroll, MS

Chickasaw, MS

Choctaw, MS

Clay, MS

Coahoma, MS

DeSoto, MS

Grenada, MS

Holmes, MS

Humphreys, MS

Issaquena, MS

Itawamba, MS

Lafayette, MS

Lee, MS

Leflore, MS

Lowndes, MS

Marshall, MS

Monroe, MS

Montgomery, MS

Oktibbeha, MS

Panola, MS

Pontotoc, MS

Prentiss, MS

Quitman, MS

Sharkey, MS

Sunflower, MS

Tallahatchie, MS

Tate, MS

Tippah, MS

Tishomingo, MS

Tunica, MS

Union, MS

Washington, MS

Webster, MS

Yalobusha, MS

Yazoo, MS

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.