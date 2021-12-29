Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Texas Tech beats Mississippi State in 63rd annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Texas Tech beats Mississippi State in 63rd annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Texas Tech beats Mississippi State in 63rd annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl(Source: WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Red Raiders of Texas Tech were 9.5 point underdogs to the Mississippi State Bulldogs, but the Red Raiders came in from West Texas on fire from the opening kickoff.

Tech used a punishing ground game to move for its first touchdown on its opening possession.

Tahj Brooks broke clean through the left side for a 19-yard touchdown with 12:45 to play in the first quarter for a 7-nothing Red Raiders lead.

Brooks led all rushers with 107 yards on the ground. But after Tech took a 10-zip lead, the Bulldogs got rolling on the arm of quarterback Will Rogers.

Rogers find Rara Thomas for a 12-yard touchdown strike to make it 10-7 with 14:15 left in the first half. Rogers winds up 32 of 53 for 290 yards and that TD.

Problem is, the Bulldogs turned the ball over three times, while Texas Tech didn’t give up one.

Texas Tech freshman Quarterback Donovan Smith, looking like a seasoned veteran, threw for 252 yards on 15-of-28 passing, plus a third-quarter touchdown to make it 27-7 in the third

He also had a rushing touchdown.

Texas Tech won the 63rd annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl, beating Mississippi State 34-7.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police: 1 person killed in Canton subdivision shooting
4 in custody after 3 shot, 1 killed in Canton shootings
Brandon Moore, 17
Canton teen arrested for manslaughter after deadly ‘accidental’ shooting
Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning
Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Gov. Reeves will not sign marijuana legislation unless legal amount is greatly reduced
Hinds County Sheriff's Office
Man shot in face outside home in Utica

Latest News

SOURCE: WLBT
Mike Leach has choice words for “sleazy and slimy” Texas Tech leadership
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland...
Rodgers breaks Favre’s Packers record for career TD passes
New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) looks up at the video board near the end of an NFL...
Ian Book to make first NFL start after Hill, Siemian, more Saints land on COVID-19 list
USC linebacker Abdul-Malik McClain (42) sits on the bench during the final seconds of the...
JSU linebacker arrested on federal charges of COVID relief fraud
Demario Davis and Malcolm Jenkins team up to tackle Leonard Fournette. (Source: Michael Nance)
Saints shutout the Bucs for a road victory