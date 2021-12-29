Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Suspect in Simpson Co. vehicle theft captured after manhunt,

Manhunt underway in Simpson Co. after man steals vehicle, runs into woods
Manhunt underway in Simpson Co. after man steals vehicle, runs into woods(Simpson County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The search for Willie Qualls has ended.

Qualls was arrested near JJ’s Shell Station in Mendenhall shortly before 8:00am.

According to the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies chased a stolen vehicle along US Highway 49 near Magee Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, Qualls, eventually drove the vehicle into the woods and ran away on foot.

