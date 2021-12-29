Suspect in Simpson Co. vehicle theft captured after manhunt,

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The search for Willie Qualls has ended.

Qualls was arrested near JJ’s Shell Station in Mendenhall shortly before 8:00am.

According to the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies chased a stolen vehicle along US Highway 49 near Magee Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, Qualls, eventually drove the vehicle into the woods and ran away on foot.

