Stewpot Community seeking public’s help in collecting coats and blankets

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Stewpot’s Opportunity Center is in need of coats and blankets.

The center doesn’t normally run out of coats but they haven’t had the normal amount of donations.

They don’t have a single coat to give out and with the cold weather expected this weekend, they need help replenishing their supply.

The center also plans to open the emergency shelter this weekend, but they can only house 35 people so the coats and blankets will help the people that won’t be in the shelter.

Christie Burnett, director of Stewpot’s Opportunity Center, says coats and snacks are their focus.

The emergency shelter will be open Sunday night and Monday night, and the extra coats and jackets will be for those who would not be able to stay at the center.

