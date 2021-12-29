‘We really are in the fifth wave now’ | State health leaders discuss rising COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health are expected to discuss the spike in COVID-19 cases at a press conference Wednesday.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said more than 10,000 cases have been reported in the last seven days, and on Wednesday there were 140 outbreaks in long-term healthcare settings. Of those, 100 outbreaks are in nursing homes.

“We really are in the fifth wave now, for COVID in Mississippi,” he said. “That’s how fast we’re seeing things grow. In addition to outbreaks, we’re seeing an increased demand for testing.”

More than 80,000 additional COVID-19 tests were performed in the state last week, with about 11 percent of those tested having the virus. “We’re at high to substantial levels of community transmission in every part of the state,” Byers said.

Nearly 3,600 new cases of COVID were reported in Mississippi on December 29.

67 percent of new infections are due to the Omicron variant.

