Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 19-year-old Byram woman

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 19-year-old Kyla Wilson...
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 19-year-old Kyla Wilson of Byram, MS, in Hinds County.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 19-year-old Kyla Wilson of Byram, MS, in Hinds County.

She is described as a Black female, four-feet eleven-inches tall, weighing 197 pounds, with brown hair and black eyes.

She was last seen Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at about 8:00 a.m. near West Highland Drive in Hinds County, wearing a red or white shirt and flared pants.

Wilson is believed to be in a white Toyota or Nissan traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Wilson suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kyla Wilson, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 1 person killed in Canton subdivision shooting
4 in custody after 3 shot, 1 killed in Canton shootings
Brandon Moore, 17
Canton teen arrested for manslaughter after deadly ‘accidental’ shooting
Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning
Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Gov. Reeves will not sign marijuana legislation unless legal amount is greatly reduced
Hinds County Sheriff's Office
Man shot in face outside home in Utica

Latest News

Around 10:30pm Tuesday evening, the Flowood Police Department responded to a shooting incident...
One injured in Flowood apartment shooting
WLBT at 6a
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: few strong storms Wednesday; remaining warm through end of 2021
Investigation leads to suspension, probation for Vicksburg officer caught using excessive force...
Investigation leads to suspension, probation for Vicksburg officer caught using excessive force on camera