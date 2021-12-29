Ole Miss reportedly finds new offensive coordinator

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss has reportedly found its next offensive coordinator.

Head coach Lane Kiffin is adding Charlie Weis Jr. to his staff, in news first reported by On3sports’ Matt Zenitz.

Weis has a history with Kiffin, serving as his quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic.

After Kiffin left for Ole Miss, Weis joined the staff at South Florida, where he’s spent the last two years.

Weis replaces Jeff Lebby, who was hired for the same position at Oklahoma.

At just 28 years old, Weis is primed to be the youngest offensive coordinator in the SEC.

His father, Charlie Weis Sr., was head coach at Notre Dame and Kansas, after winning three Super Bowls during his time as offensive coordinator with the New England Patriots.

