Officials: Gang leaders believed to be connected to rash of shootings in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the midst of an incredibly violent week in the city of Canton, police have begun naming the leaders of the alleged neighborhood gangs who are potentially causing the killings.

According to several Madison County officials, two local gang leaders are allegedly connected to a string of recent shootings, reports Darkhorse Press Now.

Police say Tyrone Lewis, also known as “Ratchet,” and Corey Ollie, also known as “Ollie,” are the shot callers for two local gangs in Canton.

Not only do police believe they’re involved in the shootings Tuesday, but the violence has allegedly spread over into the city of Ridgeland more than once.

Canton Chief Otha Brown said police are trying to get a handle on it.

“The young man that goes by the name of Tyrone Lewis, they call him ‘Ratchet,’ there’s word that he’s sending hits out to his players to do acts of violence toward another young man’s group by the name of Corey Ollie that we’re getting word of. We’re just trying to put two and two together.”

Both Ollie and Lewis are in the Madison County Jail currently on unrelated charges, but Brown expressed frustration that even when they’re incarcerated, they’re still able to allegedly put out hits from behind bars.

