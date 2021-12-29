Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Officials: Gang leaders believed to be connected to rash of shootings in Canton

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the midst of an incredibly violent week in the city of Canton, police have begun naming the leaders of the alleged neighborhood gangs who are potentially causing the killings.

According to several Madison County officials, two local gang leaders are allegedly connected to a string of recent shootings, reports Darkhorse Press Now.

Police say Tyrone Lewis, also known as “Ratchet,” and Corey Ollie, also known as “Ollie,” are the shot callers for two local gangs in Canton.

Not only do police believe they’re involved in the shootings Tuesday, but the violence has allegedly spread over into the city of Ridgeland more than once.

Canton Chief Otha Brown said police are trying to get a handle on it.

“The young man that goes by the name of Tyrone Lewis, they call him ‘Ratchet,’ there’s word that he’s sending hits out to his players to do acts of violence toward another young man’s group by the name of Corey Ollie that we’re getting word of. We’re just trying to put two and two together.”

Both Ollie and Lewis are in the Madison County Jail currently on unrelated charges, but Brown expressed frustration that even when they’re incarcerated, they’re still able to allegedly put out hits from behind bars.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 1 person killed in Canton subdivision shooting
4 in custody after 3 shot, 1 killed in Canton shootings
Brandon Moore, 17
Canton teen arrested for manslaughter after deadly ‘accidental’ shooting
Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning
Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Gov. Reeves will not sign marijuana legislation unless legal amount is greatly reduced
Canton teen in hospital after shooting; was found in a ditch

Latest News

Murder investigation at standstill 1 year later after man murdered in one county, found in...
Murder investigation at standstill 1 year later after man murdered in one county, found in another
Murder investigation at standstill 1 year later after man murdered in one county, found in...
Two county murder investigations at standstill after a year
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (12-29-21)
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (12-29-21)
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version