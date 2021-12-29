Manhunt underway in Simpson Co. after suspect steals vehicle, runs into woods

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials are asking some residents of Simpson County to lock their vehicles after a manhunt Tuesday.

According to the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies chased a stolen vehicle along US Highway 49 near Magee Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, Willie Gene Qualls, eventually drove the vehicle into the woods and ran away on foot.

A multi-agency manhunt is now underway on Athens Road near the railroad tracks.

They are asking residents to lock their vehicles and remove the keys while they search for Qualls.

