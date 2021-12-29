Lumumba issues executive order closing City Hall, city offices due to COVID spike

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba issued an executive order Tuesday evening closing City Hall and all non-essential city offices due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

According to a statement, Lumumba put the order into place “out of an abundance of caution” in preventing the possible spread of the virus.

“The infectious spread of COVID-19 through both the Delta and Omicron variants has continued and dramatically increased in the City of Jackson, with a corresponding increase in hospitalizations and death rates… the City of Jackson does not have the luxury of a wait-and-see approach to the continued threat,” the statement read.

City Hall and city offices will be closed from December 29 to January 5.

City employees are expected to work remotely where possible. Offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on January 6, 2022.

