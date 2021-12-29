Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Lumumba issues executive order closing City Hall, city offices due to COVID spike

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba issued an executive order Tuesday evening closing City Hall and all non-essential city offices due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

According to a statement, Lumumba put the order into place “out of an abundance of caution” in preventing the possible spread of the virus.

“The infectious spread of COVID-19 through both the Delta and Omicron variants has continued and dramatically increased in the City of Jackson, with a corresponding increase in hospitalizations and death rates… the City of Jackson does not have the luxury of a wait-and-see approach to the continued threat,” the statement read.

City Hall and city offices will be closed from December 29 to January 5.

City employees are expected to work remotely where possible. Offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on January 6, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old man killed in Hinds County wreck
Brandon Moore, 17
Canton teen arrested for manslaughter after deadly ‘accidental’ shooting
Police: 1 person killed in Canton subdivision shooting
4 in custody after 3 shot, 1 killed in Canton shootings
Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning
Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,698 cases, 22 new deaths reported Tuesday

Latest News

Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors switch to virtual meetings, blaming fights and COVID
Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors switch to virtual meetings, blaming fights and COVID
Manhunt underway in Simpson Co. after man steals vehicle, runs into woods
Manhunt underway in Simpson Co. after suspect steals vehicle, runs into woods
Yazoo City senior living facility protecting residents from COVID-19
Yazoo City senior living facility protecting residents from COVID-19
Yazoo City senior living facility protecting residents from COVID-19
Yazoo City senior living facility protecting residents from COVID-19