Jackson Zoo closed due to Mayor’s executive order

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Zoo and Livingston Park will be closed to the public from from December 29 to January 6. Non-essential city employees will be working remotely, so any non-animal care related issues will be handled as usual, but please be patient with any delays.

Due to a rise in COVID-19 Delta and Omicron cases within the City of Jackson, Mayor Lumumba has closed all non-essential city offices and facilities from December 29 to January 6.

“2 Dollar Tuesday” will therefore be postponed to January 11th. Tickets will become available online Monday, January 10th, along with tickets for the normal zoo hours of Thursday through Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm.

