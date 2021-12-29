Investigation leads to suspension, probation for Vicksburg officer caught using excessive force on camera

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg police officer faces suspension and probation, following the release of a video that shows him slapping and pulling a suspect to the ground.

It happened outside a Vicksburg bar on Christmas night.

Officer Eddie Colbert faces a 15 day suspension, 45 day probation, and is required to attend an anger management class.

Officer Colbert is a fifteen-year veteran and worked with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office prior to joining the Vicksburg police force.

“There was some protocol used that is a training technique, but I think he used it excessively,” Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs said. “He didn’t have to use it.”

Mayor Flaggs and Police Chief Penny Jones say there’s more to the story than what’s captured in the short video that went viral on social media Sunday, which shows Officer Colbert pulling suspect John Dolley to the ground and later putting his knee on Dolley’s back.

In fact, that’s what Chief Jones said she wants citizens to take away from this situation.

“I think that everybody should have an opportunity to be proven innocent before you actually say that that person is guilty,” Chief Jones said.

Flaggs agrees with the chief.

“I came in with the determination to terminate him. But when I looked at the totality of all the video footage and looked at everything that happened, I couldn’t in good conscience just fire him and terminate him - a 20 year officer,” he said. “But I had to do some discipline because he was absolutely, emphatically wrong.”

WLBT hasn’t yet seen the surveillance footage from the camera downtown. However, Flaggs said Dolley was asked to leave the area, but he later came back and can be seen obstructing traffic and disturbing the peace.

“He had committed a crime way before Officer Colbert got there,” the mayor said. “Those officers should have really arrested him when he committed those crimes. If those five officers had done what they were supposed to do, Officer Colbert wouldn’t have been needed.”

The mayor added that - despite the suspect’s actions - there was still no reason for him to be treated in that manner.

Flaggs said the other five officers there that night also face a one-day suspension for not turning on their body cameras.

He plans to change that policy to a five-day suspension at the next board meeting.

As for Dolley, Chief Jones said his charges were misdemeanors, and he’s not being held in jail.

